South Africa

Covid-19: 210 cases, seven deaths in SA in 24 hours, NICD says

By Staff Reporter - 18 October 2021 - 22:00
The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine was not approved for use in SA after concerns that it might increase HIV susceptibility among vaccinated men.
Image: Lightbox

There were just 210 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

There were also only 24 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that fewer than 5,000 people are now in hospital for Covid-19 related treatment.

The NICD figures show that the 210 new infections came at a positivity rate — the number of positive outcomes compared to the number of tests in the same period — of 1.4%.

Of the new cases, most were in the Western Cape (43), KwaZulu-Natal (41) and Gauteng (38).

There have been 2,916,803 confirmed cases and 88,619 fatalities across SA to date.

TimesLIVE

'There will be major pushback': lawyer on children 'not needing parental consent' for Covid-19 vaccine

A lawyer has criticised the health department for saying children over 12 did not need their parents' consent to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
News
7 hours ago

Madhi at forefront of battle against Covid-19

Prof Shabir Madhi has given a stream of expert commentary on the Covid-19 pandemic for nearly two years, whether it be on radio, television or in ...
News
14 hours ago

