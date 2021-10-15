Rural Rural women do it for themselves as they aim to stop food insecurity

They started by selling chickens to raise money to be able to buy pigs to sell at auctions

Women in rural areas often bear the brunt of economic hardships such as unemployment and food insecurity and need to be supported in efforts to combat this.



This is according to Likhapha Mbatha the managing director for The National Movement of Rural Women which seeks to help poor women in rural areas to be economically emancipated...