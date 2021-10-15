Principal suspended for confrontation with suspended pupil

A North West school principal has been put on special leave following an incident of assault that too place at Milner Secondary School in Klerksdorp on Wednesday.



In one of the two videos that had been doing rounds on social media, the principal can be seen grabbing the pupil from the back who eventually fall on the floor. In another video, the learner is sitting on a front desk and there is an argument between him, a teacher, principal and a deputy principal...