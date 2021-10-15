South Africa

Covid-19: 733 new cases, 56 deaths in SA in the past 24 hours, NICD says

By TimesLIVE - 15 October 2021 - 20:01
There were 733 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, according to the latest National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) data on Friday.
There were 733 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, according to the latest National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) data on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Oksana Smyshliaeva / File photo

There have been 2,915,560 confirmed cases and 88,562 confirmed fatalities since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country in March last year.

There have been 2,915,560 confirmed cases and 88,562 confirmed fatalities since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country in March last year.

Of the new cases, most were in the Western Cape (161), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (147) and Gauteng (111). No other province recorded more than 100 new infections in the past day.

According to the data, there were also 67 new hospital admissions, meaning that 5,079 people are currently admitted to various hospitals for Covid-19 related treatment.

SA records another day of fewer than 1,000 Covid-19 infections

SA recorded another day of fewer than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases, according to figures from the NICD on Thursday.
News
22 hours ago

Covid-19: SA records 942 new cases, 37 deaths in 24 hours

There were fewer than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA on Wednesday, the NICD said.
News
1 day ago

