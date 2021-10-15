Covid-19: 733 new cases, 56 deaths in SA in the past 24 hours, NICD says
There were 733 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, according to the la
e been 2,915,560 confirmed cases and 88,562 confirmed fatalities since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country in March last year.
Of the new cases, most were in the Western Cape (161), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (147) and Gauteng (111). No other province recorded more than 100 new infections in the past day.
According to the data, there were also 67 new hospital admissions, meaning that 5,079 people are currently admitted to various hospitals for Covid-19 related treatment.
TimesLIVE
