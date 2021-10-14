Wits opens specialist surgical skills lab
The multimillion-rand facility was officially unveiled on Tuesday
Wits University has opened a R22m surgical skills lab which the institution says will enhance the training of surgeons across disciplines with the best equipment available.
The multimillion-rand facility was officially unveiled on Tuesday and is located on the 9th floor of the Faculty of Health Sciences building in Parktown...
