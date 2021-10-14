South Africa

Fight over rent leads to landlord’s death when tenant smashes plate over his head

By TimesLIVE - 14 October 2021 - 14:34
Mpumalanga police are hunting for three men who managed to escape from lawful custody. A fourth man was arrested.
Mpumalanga police are hunting for three men who managed to escape from lawful custody. A fourth man was arrested.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A 67-year-old tenant was arrested after a fight with her landlord over rent money led to him bleeding to death.

The argument took place on Wednesday night, said Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele.

The tenant was sitting on the balcony with her landlord’s wife, when the 63-year-old landlord arrived, accusing her of not paying rent and threatening to switch off her electricity connection.

On entering the main house on his way to the main switch in the bedroom, an argument ensued.

“The argument allegedly led to exchange of blows and the two fought in the bedroom where the 63-year-old held the [tenant] down on top of the bed, strangling her.

“The tenant managed to reach for a glass plate and allegedly smashed it against the 63-year-old’s head.”

That led to a deep cut in the neck and heavy bleeding, said Makhele.

Emergency services were called but he was declared dead at the scene.

The woman was arrested for murder and will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court soon.

Free State provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane urged people to come up with alternate ways to resolve disputes. “Let us try to communicate verbally and address issues appropriately without having to engage in fights.”

TimesLIVE

Nightmare tenants refuse to vacate after property is sold

A lecturer’s joy at buying a new home for his family has slowly turned into a nightmare as tenants of the previous owner refuse to vacate the ...
News
3 days ago

Cape Town cop, wife and children perish in fire

A Cape Town police officer, his wife and two of their children died when a fire gutted their home on Friday evening.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling