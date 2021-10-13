Zondo praises justices Khampepe and Jafta as they retire from ConCourt

Judge Sisi Khampepe, who read out the Constitutional Court judgment that sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to jail for 15 months, has officially retired after a more than 40-year career.

Monday marked Khampepe's last day in her legal career, with acting chief justice Raymond Zondo praising her role on the country's apex court when it came to matters involving women, children and other vulnerable members of society.

Monday was also the last day in office for justice Chris Jafta, who has also retired. He was a ConCourt justice for 12 years.

Zondo — who is acting in the chief justice position after the long leave and subsequent retirement on Monday of justice Mogoeng Mogoeng — acknowledged the roles that Khampepe and Jafta played.

“Justice Khampepe’s time on the bench of the Constitutional Court is marked and celebrated as a period during which she eloquently developed jurisprudence on the rights of women and children, and other vulnerable members of society.