WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit

Pillay's brother, Ronnie, confirmed the incident.

“Isaac was shot in both legs and his driver was shot in the hand. Both of them survived. They're in hospital,” he said.

Pillay said Naidoo was in the back seat while his wife was in the front. The shooting, seen in the footage, takes place moments after they open the doors of their vehicle to get out.

In the footage, a white vehicle can be seen driving along Table Mountain Drive before it is stopped, partially blocking the left hand side of the road. Thirteen seconds later, Naidoo's vehicle, a white Toyota Fortuna, pulls up.

The back passenger door of the Fortuna is opened, but it is not clear from the footage who the person was who opened it or if they got out of the vehicle. Naidoo's wife is seen getting out of the front passenger side of the vehicle and walks towards the rear of the SUV.

Suddenly, four men alight from the stationary vehicle, three of them drawing firearms and running towards the Fortuna, firing multiple shots. The fourth man stands next to the white car.

As the bullets are fired, Naidoo's driver accelerates and drives past the other vehicle. Naidoo is presumably in the vehicle as it speeds away, but this could not immediately be confirmed.

Pillay said Naidoo was doing “OK”.

Police have been approached for comment, and this story will be updated.

TimesLIVE