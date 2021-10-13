More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said.

The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative. Fendrick says the venture is “very much a pandemic product,” that aims to re-shape the status quo in the industry by embracing emotion in brand strategy.

They are just two of the millions of Americans who have left their jobs during the health crisis, a phenomenon dubbed “The Great Resignation.” Nearly 4.3 million people quit in August 2021, the highest level on record dating back to December 2000, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Tuesday.

While lockdowns and home offices have made many Americans consider a change, anyone thinking about leaving a job should do so thoughtfully and with intention, says personal finance expert Farnoosh Torabi, who is editor at large at CNET Personal Finance. That starts with asking yourself if you really need to quit in the first place.

“Sometimes we think we should quit…maybe we don't see any other path. But sometimes that's driven by fear, too,” Torabi says. “We're afraid of confronting our employers and saying 'Hey, I'm burned out. I need time off.’ We're worried that might project some weakness or a sense of us not being a team player.”