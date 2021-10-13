Gauteng nears halfway mark for residents with at least one Covid-19 jab

While only about 2.5-million people in Gauteng are double-jabbed against the coronavirus, the province has been able to register more than 5-million vaccinations administered to its population of 11.3-million.

In the Johannesburg metro, 2.3-million vaccines have been administered to its population of 4.4-million, the Gauteng health department said on Wednesday, with data tallied up to October 12.

Ekurhuleni has recorded 1.1-million inoculations for its 2.8-million eligible residents, and Tshwane 1.2-million for a population of 2.7-million.

Sedibeng has administered 243,743 vaccinations to its population of 688,797, and the West Rand 331,343 out of 686,355.