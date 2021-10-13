Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane in court bid to stop Hawks investigation

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has hauled the Hawks before the high court in the province in an effort to stop the police's elite investigating unit from probing him.

In court papers filed last month in the Bhisho High Court, Mabuyane wanted the court to declare that the Hawks' decision to continue with an investigation of him to be declared invalid, unconstitutional and unlawful.

The premier also wanted the Hawks' apparent refusal to give him information “in its investigation file” to be reviewed and set aside.

Mabuyane, in his founding affidavit, raised issues with being investigated by Hawks officials stationed in the Free State in what he termed “a political witch-hunt driven by elements of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation” (Hawks).

“I have been informed by a confidential source, who I have no reason to disbelief that certain political elements within the ANC who are opposed to my leadership are behind the investigation, and have tried to influence the DPCI,” stated Mabuyane.

The application was filed on Sep. 14, three weeks before public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, directed the Hawks to investigate allegations that Mabuyane received R450,000 to renovate his house from R1m allocated for the memorial service of the late Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

An investigation was carried out by the public protector after receiving a complaint from Xolile Mashukuca, a resident of the Buffalo City municipality, that amounts of R2m and R1m were misappropriated by officials in the provincial government and in the Mbizana local municipality.