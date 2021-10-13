‘Don’t allow racists to speak on behalf of us’: Patricia de Lille takes aim at the DA

GOOD party leader Patricia De Lille has taken a jab at her former party, the DA, urging voters to “not allow racists” to speak on their behalf.

De Lille, on Tuesday, responded to the DA’s controversial election posters in Phoenix that read “the ANC called you racists, the DA calls you heroes”.

Speaking on eNCA, she said sex or skin colour should not stop one from standing against all forms of racism or unjust treatment.

“In GOOD, we depart from the point that you don’t need to be black to fight against racism. You don’t need to be a woman to fight against gender violence and gender bias. You don’t need to be gay to fight against homophobia,” said De Lille.

“We all need to fight against these evils. So the minority of racists, most of them you find in the DA, we should not allow those racists to speak on behalf of us.”