South Africa

Ramaphosa receives letters of credence as nations promise stronger ties with SA

12 October 2021 - 18:21
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
The ambassador designate of Germany, Andreas Peschke, hands over a letter of credence to President Cyril Rampahosa at the Sefako M Makgatho presidential guesthouse on Tuesday.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received 16 letters of credence from ambassadors and high commissioner-designates who have been nominated by their governments to serve in diplomatic missions in SA.

The credentials ceremony took place at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior diplomats from countries including the Bulgaria, Turkey, Nigeria and Maldives promised Ramaphosa that they would work towards strengthening the bilateral relations, building and strengthening strategic partnerships, and deepening trade.

The common goal for all the diplomats was supporting SA's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recovery and tackling climate change.

TimesLIVE

