Your Covid-19 questions answered
Is it Covid-19 or just a bad hangover?
A hangover after a rough night or suspecting something more serious?
The surest way to know if you’ve got Covid-19 or a just a bad hangover after a night out is by taking a Covid-19 test.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), hangovers can cause symptoms similar to Covid-19. Some of the symptoms include hot flushes, dehydration, fatigue and dizziness.
The WHO states that drinking alcohol can increase the risk of catching Covid-19 and make it worse if you do get it.
“Alcohol consumption is associated with a range of communicable and noncommunicable diseases and mental health disorders, which can make a person more vulnerable to Covid-19.
“In particular, alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes. Therefore, people should minimise their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the WHO.
The organisation also warned that drinking alcohol will not destroy the virus.
“Alcohol (at a concentration of at least 60% by volume) works as a disinfectant on your skin, but it has no such effect within your system when ingested.”
“It will not disinfect your mouth and throat and it will not give you any kind of protection against Covid-19. Alcohol has a deleterious effect on your immune system and will not stimulate immunity and virus resistance,” it said.
