Is it Covid-19 or just a bad hangover?

A hangover after a rough night or suspecting something more serious?

The surest way to know if you’ve got Covid-19 or a just a bad hangover after a night out is by taking a Covid-19 test.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), hangovers can cause symptoms similar to Covid-19. Some of the symptoms include hot flushes, dehydration, fatigue and dizziness.

The WHO states that drinking alcohol can increase the risk of catching Covid-19 and make it worse if you do get it.

“Alcohol consumption is associated with a range of communicable and noncommunicable diseases and mental health disorders, which can make a person more vulnerable to Covid-19.

“In particular, alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes. Therefore, people should minimise their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the WHO.