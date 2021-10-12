Forget about Phoenix posters and resignations, let's talk about ANC scandals: John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday did not want to comment on the dramatic resignation of the party's Ekurhuleni campaign manager Mike Waters in the wake of the “DA calls you heroes” poster saga.

On the local government elections campaign trail in Ekurhuleni, Steenhuisen said he preferred talking about ANC scandals. He ducked questions over Waters, who quit his job at the weekend after slamming the party leaders as he did so, labelling them “spineless” after the decision to apologise and remove the controversial election posters in Phoenix, Durban.

The posters had sparked nationwide condemnation for appearing to praise vigilante groups as “heroes” for killing people in the wake of violent unrest in July. Many of those who died were not involved in the looting.

Questioned on the DA's internal drama over the saga — particularly Waters' attack on the DA leadership — Steenhuisen lost his cool.