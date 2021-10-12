Fallen principal hailed as heroic leader
Baloyi found dead in his house
A Soweto school principal who was found dead in the bathroom of his Roodepoort home has been described as a loving, hardworking educator and astute politician.
Mzamani Isaia Baloyi, 46, was found dead by close friends on Friday night in his home in the Witpoortjie Estate. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.