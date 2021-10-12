Durban man critical after truck ploughs into him while changing tyre

A Durban man is fighting for his life after being struck by a truck while changing his car tyre on the N3 highway.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the incident happened on Tuesday morning near the Pavilion shopping mall.

Paramedics found the man lying on the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

“Reports from the scene indicate the man was changing a tyre on his vehicle when he was struck by a heavy articulated vehicle which then failed to stop at the scene.

“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was transported rapidly by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.”

Van Reenen said police were on the scene.

