Another hurdle as defence lawyers for VBS Mutual Bank accused say they're not ready for trial

De Vos was firm on that he is not prepared to set the date for trial if some of the defence are not ready.

“We need to make sure that everybody is ready before we set the trial date because it has financial implications to the accused...The other issue is that you [the state] intend using electronic methods to present evidence before the court,” he said.

Prosecutor Hein van der Merwe assured the court that there will be a way of ensuring that everyone can see the documents at the same time.

Van der Merwe said he would arrange for small screens to be installed in court for each of the legal representatives. He said he previously dealt with a matter involving 18 accused and was able to succeed in planning how the proceedings would unfold.

Tshifhiwa Matodzi, Andile Ramavhunga, Mulimisi Maposa, Nhlanhla Malaba, Phalaphala Ramikosi, Ernest Nesane, Paul Magula, Mmbulaheni Madzonga, Kabelo Matsepe, Mamphe Msiza, Ralliom Razwinane, Takunda Mucheke and Tshianeo Madadzhe are facing a range of charges including racketeering, theft, corruption and money laundering.

It is alleged that they looted more than R2bn from the now defunct bank between 2015 and 2018.

In 2020, one of the accused in the matter, former VBS Mutual Bank CFO Philip Truter, pleaded guilty in a plea bargain and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Despite today’s delay, there is another hurdle that could cause further delays.

Accused number 11, Msiza, has put in an application to have his trial heard separately from the others. This application is set to be heard in court on November 4. If Msiza’s lawyers lose in their application, they may decide to appeal the decision of the court, which could further delay the beginning of trial.

With all these issues raised, Van der Merwe, however, assured the court that he has established good communications with all the lawyers to address any issues long before the date that the court would set.

“We will not wait...by the time we all close for December, everybody will know where we are going with the matter. We have a mailing list and have communication with one another. Everyone will be informed and if there are problems they will be communicated…,” he said.

De Vos postponed the matter to Jan. 24 next year, where a date for trial will be set.