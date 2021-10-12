Another hurdle as defence lawyers for VBS Mutual Bank accused say they're not ready for trial

The trial of 14 people accused of the looting of VBS Mutual Bank has hit a snag after lawyers for the defence say they are not ready for trial.

Some of the lawyers representing the accused told the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday that they were not ready as their clients had not sorted out finances for trial. Others said they still needed more information from the state to prepare for trial.

This caused Judge Hennie de Vos to be concerned on whether everybody will be ready at the same time on a set date for the beginning of trial.

The trial is expected to take about five to six months to conclude due to the amount of evidence that will be presented before the court. This means lawyers representing the accused will have to clear their diaries and avail themselves for half of the year.

Already, the legal teams have had to go through a two terabytes hard-drive containing documents in preparation for the trial.