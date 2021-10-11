South Africa

WATCH | Fire breaks out at Gauteng mattress factory

11 October 2021 - 14:23
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The police are investigating the cause of a fire at Creswell House in Newlands, and the subsequent death of an elderly tenant. Stock photo.
The police are investigating the cause of a fire at Creswell House in Newlands, and the subsequent death of an elderly tenant. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

Emergency services are fighting a fire which broke out at a mattress factory in Nancefield, south of Johannesburg, on Monday.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the blaze started at around 8am.

“Firefighters are busy on the scene extinguishing hotspots. As soon as they are done we will be able to assess the damage,” he said.

The cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

Factory on fire in Lythe Ave, Nancefield, JHB.

Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Monday, October 11, 2021

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling