South Africa

Voting day on November 1 will be a public holiday

By Staff Reporter - 11 October 2021 - 19:26
Election day on November 1 has officially been declared a public holiday.
Election day on November 1 has officially been declared a public holiday.
Image: Kevin Sutherland/EPA

November 1 will be a public holiday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

“The president calls on all registered voters to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right and civic duty by voting in this election that empowers citizens to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live,” the presidency said.

Voting day has traditionally been a public holiday, and it'll be no different this time around, even as South Africans cast their votes on a Monday for the first time.

“Voters are reminded as well that they will be able to cast their votes only at the polling stations in wards where they are registered. In the event that voters may consider travel, they will not be able to transfer their votes to voting stations away from their designated wards.

“The president urges voters to ensure that they adhere to the Covid-19 health regulations as they exercise their vote,” the statement read.

Ramaphosa urged employers to make provision for their employees to vote, as is their constitutional right.

TimesLIVE

ActionSA threatens legal action over missing name on election ballot papers

Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA has given the Electoral Commission until 10am on Monday to add the party’s name to ballot papers for the upcoming local ...
News
1 week ago

IEC hits back at 'mischievous' ActionSA over election ballot papers

'The absence of the abbreviated name of ActionSA on the ward ballots is because, at the point of registering as a party, ActionSA elected not to ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling