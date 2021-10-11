Stop cheap politicking, ANC tells IFP after removal of 'Zulu kings' banner

An eThekwini municipality election banner which replaced one depicting Zulu kings has got royal supporters hot under the collar.

Many took to social media on Monday to express their anger at the municipality's decision to put up the banner at the Nicol Square garage, which greets motorists as they enter the central business district.

The banner encourages people to vote in the upcoming municipal elections.

One Twitter user said: “This is not going to go down well with the royal house and the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation.”

Another Twitter user accused the ANC of “literally splitting our Zulu kingdom by replacing our kings with election banners. Shame on you!”