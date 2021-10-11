Ramaphosa promises responsive councillors who won't just sit in offices

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa took the party's election message to Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Monday, admitting that while it made mistakes in the past, it was self-correcting.

“We are on the march. We are going to win this election,” he told a crowd in Greenpoint, an impoverished area near the Kimberley Airport.

“We are going to improve the lives of all our people here. We know that there's a lot of hardship here and many people do not work. We are going to work very hard so that we can address those problems.”

Speaking in English, Afrikaans and Xhosa, Ramaphosa said people in the area had told him they wanted the government to build houses, improve roads and help with the high cost of living.

“The ANC will listen,” he said.