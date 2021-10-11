Parties promising improved service delivery
POLL | What's the biggest issue that will sway your vote?
Political parties are promising improved service delivery as they gear up for the local government election on November 1.
President Cyril Ramaphosa embarked on a two-day campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, where he addressed and engaged disgruntled community members in the townships of KwaMakhutha, Folweni, Umlazi and KwaNdengezi.
Unemployment and the slow delivery of the Covid-19 R350 grants were some of the burning concerns voiced by residents in Umlazi. Ramaphosa said pensioners in the community asked him to address the plight of the youth and address the issue of unemployment.
"Our gogos are telling us that while they get pension grants, their children are not working. They are asking that the ANC government create jobs for their children and I am happy to report to you that we are seized with the matter of creating jobs,” he said.
DA leader John Steenhuisen campaigned at the Metsimaholo municipality in Sasolburg, Free State. The ANC-led municipality suffers from sewage spillage, something Steenhuisen said demonstrates the failure to get service delivery right.
"When your town is run efficiently, more services are delivered. But this also means that more services are billed for and more revenue is collected, which in turn means that even more services can be delivered and more maintenance can be done," said Steenhuisen.
He added the town would be "unrecognisable" within five years of the DA governance.
Mmusi Maimane, chief activist and leader of the One SA Movement, called on voters to remove politicians from the local government by voting for independent candidates. Maimane is not contesting the upcoming elections as he has his sights on the 2024 general elections.
He supports independent candidates from different community-based organisations, who are contesting for seats in the elections on November 1.
"I'm confident that the candidates we have put together will be able to bring change. I'm proud of the fact that our candidates are representing the very calibre of our people who are able to bring change.
"This election is about change. It's about reclaiming the power from political parties and giving it to the people," he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.