POLL | What's the biggest issue that will sway your vote?

Political parties are promising improved service delivery as they gear up for the local government election on November 1.

President Cyril Ramaphosa embarked on a two-day campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, where he addressed and engaged disgruntled community members in the townships of KwaMakhutha, Folweni, Umlazi and KwaNdengezi.

Unemployment and the slow delivery of the Covid-19 R350 grants were some of the burning concerns voiced by residents in Umlazi. Ramaphosa said pensioners in the community asked him to address the plight of the youth and address the issue of unemployment.

"Our gogos are telling us that while they get pension grants, their children are not working. They are asking that the ANC government create jobs for their children and I am happy to report to you that we are seized with the matter of creating jobs,” he said.

DA leader John Steenhuisen campaigned at the Metsimaholo municipality in Sasolburg, Free State. The ANC-led municipality suffers from sewage spillage, something Steenhuisen said demonstrates the failure to get service delivery right.