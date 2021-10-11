South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly dragging teen niece to bushes and raping her

11 October 2021 - 10:31
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his niece in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Namhla Mdleleni said the 13-year-old girl was making her way from a shop in Tsweleni Loc Buhlanyanga when her uncle allegedly dragged her into nearby bushes and raped her.

The man was arrested and is expected to appear in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Monday.

