South Africa

Just 201 cases and 29 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours: NICD

By TimesLIVE - 11 October 2021 - 21:37
There were just 201 new Covid-19 infections recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

There were also 29 deaths recorded in the same period, according to the latest department of health data.

This means that there have been 2,912,346 confirmed cases and 88,346 fatalities from the coronavirus in SA since the outbreak was first recorded in March last year.

Of the new cases, the majority were in KwaZulu-Natal (57), followed by Gauteng (44) and the Western Cape (33). No other province recorded more than 30 infections — with four provinces recording single figures for new cases.

The NICD also reported that there were 52 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people receiving treatment in the country's hospitals to 5,381.

