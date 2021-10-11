I’m quarantining at home — What symptoms should I watch out for?

Those who come into contact with anyone suspected to have Covid-19 should self-isolate, whether they have had the vaccine or not, but what symptoms should I watch out for while in isolation?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said close contact means you had “face-to-face contact within one metre or were in a closed space for more than 15 minutes with a person with Covid-19”.

“This contact happened while the person with Covid-19 was still ‘infectious’, in other words from two days before to 10 days after their symptoms started.”

While social distancing and wearing of masks will go some way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and may lead to you not catching the virus, isolation is required to make sure you are fine and do not spread the virus if you have caught it.