Former EFF MP Thilivhali Mulaudzi rejoins the ANC

About 50 ex-members rejoin party

Mulaudzi, who resigned as the Red Beret MP to further his studies in June last year, was among a group of people who were unveiled by the ANC during a campaign trail in Limpopo. The former Venda traffic police officer boss is now an admitted attorney...