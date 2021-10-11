Former EFF MP Thilivhali Mulaudzi rejoins the ANC
About 50 ex-members rejoin party
Former EFF MP Thilivhali Mulaudzi has rejoined the ANC.
Mulaudzi, who resigned as the Red Beret MP to further his studies in June last year, was among a group of people who were unveiled by the ANC during a campaign trail in Limpopo. The former Venda traffic police officer boss is now an admitted attorney...
