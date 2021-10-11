South Africa

Council neglect creates hustle for young man filling potholes

Jobless mom wants election winners to focus on the poor

11 October 2021 - 09:04

While the poor infrastructure in Ikageng, North West, is causing a headache for motorists, it has been a blessing in disguise for youngster Sizwe Mabaso.

Ikageng, a township in Potchefstroom, has roads that are riddled with potholes and some streets are not tarred...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling