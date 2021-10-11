Council neglect creates hustle for young man filling potholes
While the poor infrastructure in Ikageng, North West, is causing a headache for motorists, it has been a blessing in disguise for youngster Sizwe Mabaso.
Ikageng, a township in Potchefstroom, has roads that are riddled with potholes and some streets are not tarred...
