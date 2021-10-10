Ransomware attack crisis over, says justice department

Most online services, the payment of child maintenance to beneficiaries and the electronic recording of court proceedings is virtually back to normal after last month’s ransomware attack on the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

The September attack led to a massive crisis, causing major disruptions to all divisions — including the web portal used by transcribers to download court recordings for transcription purposes, and which has been successfully restored.

The department on Sunday said in a statement successful measures have been made over the past few weeks to recover from the attack. This has involved work by department officials, industry specialists and advisers from various organs of state to contain the spread of the malware and reactivate online services in a safe and secure manner.

Referring to the challenges experienced by court transcribers, spokesperson Steve Mahlangu said: “Most of the recordings are intact, and able to sync back to the central repository. Where courts are still experiencing challenges, a special capacity has been deployed to attend to queries on a case-by-case basis.”