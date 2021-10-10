North West teacher fired for assaulting his superior fails in bid to retain his job — and win a R4.6m claim

An errant teacher who beat up his superior and slept during a workshop has failed in his bid to milk the taxpayers of R4.6m.

A ruling handed down by the Education Labour Relations Council this month in former North West teacher Sello Patrick Teffo’s case detailed his odd behaviour.

Teffo, who taught at Retlakgona Primary School, sought reinstatement — or 15 years’ salary in compensation. He taught at the school from 2011 until he was fired in March.

The incidents that led to his axing are bizarre but he blamed a “third force” for his shortcomings. The ruling details a catalogue of his flaws.

Teffo failed to provide complete records of pupils' progress and insight into their individual development and failed to administer a preparatory test for grade 7 pupils resulting in their poor performance.