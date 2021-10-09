Widow bust for claiming from RAF for husband who died after falling off a bridge

An Eastern Cape woman is facing fraud charges for allegedly submitting a false claim worth R700,000 to the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Marlene Pietersen, 42, allegedly made the claim on behalf of her husband who died after falling off a bridge. The Hawks’ commercial crime investigation team arrested her on Tuesday.

Capt Yolisa Mgolodela, spokesperson for the directorate, said Pietersen claimed that her husband died in a car accident about seven years ago. She appeared in the Gqeberha New Law Court.

“On April 24 2018, Pietersen allegedly submitted a false Road Accident Fund claim on behalf of her husband, Niklaas Gallant, who died after falling off the bridge, claiming that he had died in a motor vehicle accident that occurred in Joubertina on July 7 2014,” said Mgolodela.

“The RAF discovered inconsistencies​ and then lodged a complaint with the Hawks which culminated in the arrest of Pietersen on October 5 2021. The RAF was rescued from a potenti­al prejudice of R700,000. Pietersen was releas­ed on warning and was instructed to return to court today, October 6 2021.”

TimesLIVE