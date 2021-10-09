Ramaphosa intends using local government election campaign to unify the ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to use the 2021 local government elections as a “unifying force” for the ANC.

Speaking on the sidelines of an election campaign in Potchefstroom in the North West on Friday, Ramaphosa said the ANC must do away with factionalism.

“We are against factions and I am urging, as president [of the ANC], everyone to belong to one faction and that faction is a united ANC. That is the only faction that I know. This moment of the election, is a great moment for the ANC because it is uniting all of us,” he said.

With just a few weeks until South Africans go to the polls on November 1, Ramaphosa said he is using every moment he gets to encourage citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote. On Friday, Ramaphosa spent the day in the North West where he conducted door-to-door canvassing to encourage the locals to vote for the ANC.

On Friday, his campaign began with a briefing from the interim provincial committee in the Promosa area in Tlokwe where he was brought up to speed with some of the challenges facing local municipalities and the provincial leadership.

Recently, the province was plagued by a leadership scandal when newly elected North West premier Bushy Maape replaced Job Mokgoro. Maape was brought in by the ANC to replace Mokgoro after the former premier fell out with the interim provincial committee.