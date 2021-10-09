New history curriculum on the cards for SA schools from 2024

The department of basic education has announced that a new history curriculum will be taught at schools from 2024.

Cheryl Weston, curriculum director in the department, said the new syllabi will be implemented in a phased approach in various grades “to almost ease in the revised history curriculum from 2024”.

During a media briefing on the department’s state of readiness to administer the matric exams on Friday, she confirmed that a history ministerial task team was finalising the curriculum.

“Once that is done there will be provincial consultative roadshows where stakeholders and partner organisations will be consulted.”

She said that a draft curriculum was expected to be ready by the end of the year and a revised final curriculum by midyear in 2022.

The curriculum would then be sent to Umalusi for quality assurance in the last six months of next year “and for further approvals”.