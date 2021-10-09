Family friend in court for alleged poisoning that killed two-year-old girl

A 30-year-old Mpumalanga man has been hauled before court to answer to a charge of murder after the death of a two-year-old girl from suspected poisoning.

Brig Selvy Mohlala said two of the girl's relatives are “fighting for their lives in hospital”. The incident happened on Wednesday.

“A two-year-old girl unfortunately died as a result. Meanwhile, a four-year-old boy as well as their grandfather, aged 59, are fighting for their lives in hospital. A 30-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident,” said Mohlala.

On Wednesday evening, the children's 26-year-old mother was preparing supper for her family in Mooiplaas near Elukwatini, said Mohlala.

“Her male friend reportedly told her that something was burning in the kitchen but she indicated that the stove was off. The male friend then allegedly went to the kitchen and then returned.