Bank consultant fined for attempting to steal R10m from client’s account
A former First National Bank employee has been convicted of fraud after he was bust trying to steal R10m from a client’s bank account.
Siboniso Isaac Manyisa, 34, has been fined R15,000. He was also handed an eight-year’ prison sentence, which was suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of fraud and theft during this period.
“Manyisa is a former employee of First National Bank branch at Ermelo. In April 2019, he tried to transfer a sum of R10m from a client's bank account without his knowledge,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said in a statement on Saturday.
“The transfer was subsequently stopped by the bank as normal procedures were not followed. The client was called and he confirmed that he never authorised such a transaction which resulted in the Hawks arresting Manyisa, hence his conviction.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.