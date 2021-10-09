Bank consultant fined for attempting to steal R10m from client’s account

A former First National Bank employee has been convicted of fraud after he was bust trying to steal R10m from a client’s bank account.

Siboniso Isaac Manyisa, 34, has been fined R15,000. He was also handed an eight-year’ prison sentence, which was suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of fraud and theft during this period.

“Manyisa is a former employee of First National Bank branch at Ermelo. In April 2019, he tried to transfer a sum of R10m from a client's bank account without his knowledge,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said in a statement on Saturday.

“The transfer was subsequently stopped by the bank as normal procedures were not followed. The client was called and he confirmed that he never authorised such a transaction which resulted in the Hawks arresting Manyisa, hence his conviction.”

TimesLIVE