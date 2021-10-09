South Africa

Bank consultant fined for attempting to steal R10m from client’s account

09 October 2021 - 14:11
The Public Servants Association has welcomed the closure of the 'death trap' Musina magistrate's court. Stock photo.
The Public Servants Association has welcomed the closure of the 'death trap' Musina magistrate's court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A former First National Bank employee has been convicted of fraud after he was bust trying to steal R10m from a client’s bank account.

Siboniso Isaac Manyisa, 34, has been fined R15,000. He was also handed an eight-year’ prison sentence, which was suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of fraud and theft during this period.

“Manyisa is a former employee of First National Bank branch at Ermelo. In April 2019, he tried to transfer a sum of R10m from a client's bank account without his knowledge,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said in a statement on Saturday.

“The transfer was subsequently stopped by the bank as normal procedures were not followed. The client was called and he confirmed that he never authorised such a transaction which resulted in the Hawks arresting Manyisa, hence his conviction.”

TimesLIVE

Eastern Cape education senior official and family members in the dock over R2.7m PPE fraud

A senior official at the Eastern Cape education department and some of her family members were arrested by the Hawks in connection with the irregular ...
News
1 week ago

Increase in digital bank fraud as criminals cash in on pandemic: Sabric

With more South Africans shopping and transacting online during the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in digital banking ...
News
1 week ago

Hawks launch criminal investigations into Digital Vibes

The Hawks have confirmed they are investigating matters related to the R150m Digital Vibes scandal after being handed documents by the Special ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling