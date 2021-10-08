Vaccine e-certificates made available amid positive indicators of Covid-19 relief

However, the department will resend “all the codes in batches over time” to ensure nobody falls through the cracks.

Wolmarans said countries across the globe would recognise the QR-code based certificates from SA .

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla welcomed the new e-certificates, saying not only would they allow people access to spaces others would be prohibited from entering, they would also be used for “discounts and prizes”.

The launch comes amid several positive indicators in the country’s fight against what the health minister referred to as “the invisible enemy”.

He said at a briefing on Friday morning that the third wave had been the longest so far — 110 days — but that there is a “deep sense of relief” as infections, hospitalisations and deaths “consistently drop”.

In the past seven days, the country has seen a “33% reduction in infections”, according to Phaahla, while reported deaths have dropped by 51% in the same period.