South Africa

Two suspects who target victims withdrawing large sums at banks shot in Sandton

08 October 2021 - 08:38
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The Hawks’ Technical Operation Management Section (Toms) pursued the suspects from Midrand and eventually arrested them in Kelvin in Sandton after a shoot-out.
Image: Hawks

Two suspects were shot and wounded after a high-speed chase with the Hawks in Sandton on Thursday afternoon.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said a third suspect was unharmed.

The trio had been on the Hawks’ radar for a week, he said.

“They are said to be part of a syndicate that targets people who withdraw large amounts of money from banks and then follow the victims home or intercept the motorists along the way before they rob them,” Ramovha said.

Two unlicensed firearms and a Volkswagen Golf were recovered.

Cases of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition were opened.

They are expected to appear in the Wynburg magistrate's court soon.

