IN PICTURES | Desmond Tutu celebrates his 90th birthday
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu celebrated his 90th birthday at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday.
TimesLIVE photographer Esa Alexander was there.
TimesLIVE
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu celebrated his 90th birthday at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday.
TimesLIVE photographer Esa Alexander was there.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.