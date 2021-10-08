South Africa

IN PICTURES | Desmond Tutu celebrates his 90th birthday

By TIMESLIVE - 08 October 2021 - 06:47
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at his 90th birthday celebration at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at his 90th birthday celebration at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu celebrated his 90th birthday at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday.

TimesLIVE photographer Esa Alexander was there.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu celebrate his 90th birthday at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu celebrate his 90th birthday at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
Dr Allan Boesak honoured Desmond Tutu during his sermon.
Dr Allan Boesak honoured Desmond Tutu during his sermon.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu celebrate his 90th birthday at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu celebrate his 90th birthday at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
The Anglican archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba leading the service.
The Anglican archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba leading the service.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at his 90th birthday celebration.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at his 90th birthday celebration.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
Desmond Tutu's daughter, Mpho Tutu van Furth, and Marceline van Furth. Mpho’s daughter Nyaniso Burris Tutu is at far left.
Desmond Tutu's daughter, Mpho Tutu van Furth, and Marceline van Furth. Mpho’s daughter Nyaniso Burris Tutu is at far left.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at his 90th birthday celebration at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at his 90th birthday celebration at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
A person walks past Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's mural in Cape Town's CBD on his birthday.
A person walks past Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's mural in Cape Town's CBD on his birthday.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
A pigeon flies past Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's mural in Cape Town's CBD on his birthday.
A pigeon flies past Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's mural in Cape Town's CBD on his birthday.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah celebrate his 90th birthday at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah celebrate his 90th birthday at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel and his wife Maria Ramos were at the celebration.
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel and his wife Maria Ramos were at the celebration.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

TimesLIVE

Dalai Lama, Graça Machel and Thuli Madonsela to speak at Desmond Tutu's 90th birthday

The Dalai Lama, former first lady Graça Machel, Thuli Madonsela and former Irish president Mary Robinson are expected to address the 11th annual ...
News
1 day ago

'When we lost our way, you took us to task,' Ramaphosa tells Tutu on his 90th

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended birthday wishes to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on his 90th birthday on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Defacing of Tutu mural racist and vile

One of the most revered clergy men of our time, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, is the very embodiment of our nation’s path of racial reconciliation and ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling