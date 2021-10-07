SA should not rush its transition away from coal, says Gwede Mantashe
South Africa must manage its transition away from coal-fired power generation systematically and not rush a switch to renewable energy sources, mining and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.
“I am not saying coal forever ... I am saying let's manage our transition step by step rather than being emotional,” Mantashe told a mining conference, when asked how China's pledge to not build new coal power stations abroad would affect SA.
“We are not a developed economy — we don't have all alternative sources,” he added.
Reuters
