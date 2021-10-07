South Africa

SA should not rush its transition away from coal, says Gwede Mantashe

By Helen Reid and Alexander Winning - 07 October 2021 - 11:22
'Let's manage our transition step by step rather than being emotional,' says mining and energy minister Gwede Mantashe. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

South Africa must manage its transition away from coal-fired power generation systematically and not rush a switch to renewable energy sources, mining and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.

“I am not saying coal forever ... I am saying let's manage our transition step by step rather than being emotional,” Mantashe told a mining conference, when asked how China's pledge to not build new coal power stations abroad would affect SA.

“We are not a developed economy — we don't have all alternative sources,” he added.

Reuters

