Recording exposes cops' attempt to cover up Julies murder

An explosive recording containing the voices of two police officers accused of murdering 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies has lifted the lid on how the officers allegedly conspired to cover up the killing.

The recording was extracted from state witness Const Mandla Dumisani Sithole’s phone, which contains the voices of himself, Const Caylene Whiteboy, Sgt Scorpion Ndyalvane and two other officers following the murder of Julies in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, on August 26 last year.

The recording was played on Wednesday in the high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, where Whiteboy and Ndyalvane face a charge of murder.

Their co-accused, Sgt Forster Netshiongolo, faces a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

In the audio, Whiteboy is heard saying: “... listen, we got information that there were two males standing at the container (truck) and they opened fire. The story is, we heard a gunshot when we got to the container. I got out last and when I shot that child (Julies) [he had] ran into the crossfire.”

Sithole further elaborated that Whiteboy was the only one who had addressed them about what to say.