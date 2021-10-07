More than R19m blown on irregular expenditure for incomplete Albertina Sisulu fire station

More than R19m was spent on items for the construction of the Albertina Sisulu fire station without obtaining the necessary authority, an investigation conducted by an external auditor appointed by Ekurhuleni’s internal audit department has found.

Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency services (Dems) spokesperson William Ntladi said the investigation found irregular expenditure of more than R19m on items that were not part of the initial bill of quantities.

The irregular expenditure was first highlighted by the DA's Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Refiloe Nt’sekhe, who said that the cost to complete the station was budgeted at R20m but had ballooned to a staggering R60m.

“Like many other municipal infrastructure projects that I have visited in Ekurhuleni, delays to this project have had serious and adverse effects on residents, while costs have spiralled out of control — with little or no explanation.”

Nt’sekhe said when she visited the sites it was found that the fire station remained incomplete despite construction having started in 2016.

“The completion date for this so-called 'flagship project' has been repeatedly pushed out. The station is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this municipal financial year, yet given what I have seen, it is unlikely to be completed on time and will undoubtedly be pushed out to a further date,” she said.