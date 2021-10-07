Jealous ex jailed for murdering his son’s mother

A Mpumalanga man who murdered the mother of his two-year-old son has been served with a life sentence, despite a last-minute apology to her family.

The 30-year-old was sentenced on Wednesday by the high court sitting at Breyten for the fatal stabbing at eMkhondo on February 11. His name is withheld for protection of the minor child.

Brig Selvy Mohlala said he stabbed his 20-year-old ex to death while visiting her at home where she lived with her grandmother and son.

“The grandmother, at the time, was unaware that their relationship was over. She went and informed her granddaughter that she had a visitor. The two were left while the granny babysat the child.

“Moments later the child was sent to fetch something in his mother’s room and that is when it was discovered that the victim was stabbed and left bleeding profusely by the accused, who fled the scene.”