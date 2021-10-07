‘Innocent’ teen dies after being riddled with bullets in Wentworth drive-by shooting

The south Durban community of Wentworth is reeling from the shooting of a teenager, who was riddled with bullets outside his home on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said unknown gunmen shot the 16-year-old on Landsdowne Road at about 7.30pm.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was rushed to hospital for medical attention and succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown. A case of murder is being investigated by Wentworth SAPS,” said Gwala.