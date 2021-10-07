'Embrace green energy or get left behind': Ramaphosa at infrastructure symposium

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday encouraged local companies to embrace green energy if they do not want to get left behind.

“If you do not embrace green energy, if you do not respond to the climate change process that is under way, that is developing in the world, then you will get left behind,” he said.

He was delivering a keynote address on day two of the second Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The president said the country was going to be moving ahead of the curve because the world landscape has changed.

“One of the new frontiers of infrastructure development is green energy, which has the potential not only to drive industrialisation, but to establish a whole new industrial reality.

“I am pleased that our infrastructure developments are now going ahead of this curve and embracing the climate change narrative and debate and making sure that it is a part of what we are doing.

“Through this a new world is opening up to all us, with new technologies, new ways of doing things and it's wonderful to hear people saying they are building on a green basis.