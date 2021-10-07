Another Chinese national found dead, this time in field near N1

Free State police are calling on the community to help them track down the family of a Chinese national who was found dead alongside the N1 south.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said a passer-by found the body of a man believed to be between 40 and 50 in a field near the N1 south on the Colesberg road.

He had sustained head injuries and was lying on his back, Makhele said.

“It is not known what led to his killing. There were traces of blood on the grass, hence the possibility that the body has only been dumped there.

“The identity of the deceased is still unknown and no arrest yet.”