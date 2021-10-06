Two pregnant women escape KZN mudslide entrapment

Preliminary reports indicated the women were in the house when it was engulfed by a displaced embankment.

“IPSS paramedics together with police search and rescue personnel and metro police are currently at a house in La Mercy area where a mudslide has taken place. There are two pregnant females stuck within the establishment. Rescue personnel are trying to get them out,” Herbst said.

“Multiple services and rescue personnel descended on the scene and thankfully all occupants of the property were accounted for as safe.”