South Africa

‘Missing’ Chinese national found dead in De Deur

06 October 2021 - 10:53
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 48-year-old Chinese national who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in De Deur in Midvaal, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Mpho Tshetlhane said Zhuang Xiaohe from Fourways was last seen at Montecasino on September 27.

Tshetlhane said Xiaohe’s body, which had stab wounds, was found by a passer-by.

The motive behind the incident is not known.

A murder case has been opened.

TimesLIVE

