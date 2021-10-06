'I was next in line to be sworn in, not Mxolisi Dukwana' – Free State ANC member threatens legal action

The swearing in of newly appointed Free State Cogta MEC Mxolisi Dukwana is being challenged, with accusations his name was unlawfully bumped up the ANC list of candidates in the province.

It is alleged Dukwana was not next in line and that his name was unlawfully promoted on the candidates' list to the provincial legislature when a vacancy arose.

Dukwana was sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature (MPL) last week and subsequently appointed as Cogta MEC in the province.

Should the complaint be upheld, Dukwana could lose his position in the legislature and as MEC.

ANC member Thandiwe Reachable, through Mabuza Attorneys, has written a letter to the speaker of the Free State legislature Zanele Sifuba, accusing her of unlawfully allowing the name of Dukwana to be bumped up.

She argues that she was next in line on the original list of candidates, which was later unlawfully amended in the second list to place Dukwana ahead of her.