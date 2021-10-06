Businessman in court for Beaufort West ‘tender fraud and corruption’

A fifth person has appeared in court in connection with alleged tender fraud and corruption which rocked the Beaufort West municipality when the Hawks arrested the town’s mayor Quinton Louw and speaker Noel Constable in September.

Central Karoo district municipality speaker Mkhululi Hangana handed himself over to the Hawks on September 17 with municipal official Norwood Kotze, and they made a brief court appearance before being released on bail of R5,000 each.

Hawks Western Cape spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the arrests were in connection with an investigation into allegations of an irregularly awarded contract dating back to 2019 relating to the upgrades of roads.

A Hawks serious commercial crime investigation team then arrested businessman Taelo Itumeleng Polycarp Kgobokoe in Harrismith in the Free State on September 30.

His company, Ihlathi Trading 21cc trading as Massive Dynamic, was attached as a juristic person.

Kgobokoe and the company appeared in the Beaufort West magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with alleged tender fraud and corruption worth R600,000.