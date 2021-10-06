ActionSA goes to court for reprinting of ballot papers
ActionSA has filed papers with the Electoral Court in which it calls for the reprinting of the ballot papers.
The ballot papers for the upcoming municipal elections show the logo of the party, which it says will result in loss of support and its prospective supporters being unable to identify and vote for it at the polls...
